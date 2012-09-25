Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Taiwan - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Taiwan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Despite the economic slowdown in the second half of 2011, Taiwan's economy generally was better in 2011 in comparison to the 2008/2009 recession. Current value sales of underwear, nightwear and swimwear continued to increase in 2011, after declining during 2008/2009. Higher disposable incomes enabled women to spend more on women's underwear, nightwear and swimwear, boosting significant current value growth of 5% in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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