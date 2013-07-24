"Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Vietnam" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Vietnam" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- In 2012, underwear, nightwear and swimwear witnessed current value growth of 11%, which was up to five percentage points lower than the growth in 2011 mainly due to the economic downturn which influenced sales negatively. However, in fact, 11% was still quite a strong increase growth which was fostered by the increasing disposable household income, higher living standards, as well as higher awareness of beauty and appearance.
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
