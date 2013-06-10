Underweight Women Struggle with Body Image: New Program Helps Women Gain Weight Naturally

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Ever wondered what it would be like to be a woman and be mistaken for a 13 year old girl? What would it be like to have to shop in the children’s department as an adult? How would it feel to look in the mirror and see a chest as flat as a man’s or hips with absolutely no curve?



Thousands of women know what this feels like. With so much focus on weight loss, being underweight is an often overlooked problem. In a CNN article, All the 2 percent want to do is gain weight, Maria LaMagna interviews Amanda Eang who explains, "There are a lot of shows about losing weight, but they really don't have anything for people who are underweight," she says. "It's just as frustrating for people who are trying to gain weight." Eang speaks of many attempts to gain weight including eating junk food to which she attributes her high cholesterol.



A formerly too thin model, Jayna Davis, speaks of having a similar experience. She says, “...women would always say things like, ‘I hate you, you’re so skinny.’ not knowing how self conscious it made me feel.”



After struggling for years to gain weight, Davis began experimenting with natural methods for weight gain: eating on different schedules, developing meal plans including lean meats and vegetables instead of junk food, using massage for body shaping, and trying various exercise programs to promote womanly curves. From her experiments, she developed a natural weight gain system called Women’s Weight Gain.



Women’s Weight Gain is an eBook written by Davis, who discovered that an unusual approach to eating schedules was the answer to how to gain weight fast for women. She documented her entire process in the eBook, Gain Weight Fast, Unconventional Plan Gives Real Results. Her system offers alternative answers to gaining weight that do not include eating junk food or taking weight gain supplements.



The Women’s Weight Gain system includes:



- The Gain Weight Fast Manual

- Weight Gain Diet Plan Tailored for Women

- How Massage Can Help With Weight Gain

- Fast and Healthy Weight Gain Smoothie Recipes



Davis’ says that her plan will help women: gain 2-3 pounds each week as curves (not bellies or double chins) by gaining a proper ratio of muscle and fat, slow their metabolism, and get their hormones to work for not against them.



For more information, please visit http://womensweightgain.com/