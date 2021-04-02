Underwriting Service Management Co. Offers Commercial General Liability Insurance

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Underwriting Service Management Co. (USMC) takes pride in offering commercial general liability to business owners that want to be prepared for future situations. USMC's commercial misc. general liability insurance features several different programs tailored to various liability protections. Whether business owners seek a specific type of coverage or a combination of multiple programs, USMC has commercial general liability insurance to meet their unique needs.



All USMC commercial liability programs come with the advantage of writing in NY, including Action Over coverage. Each program has a limit of $1,000,000 per occurrence.



Janitorial Insurance: The Janitorial Insurance program covers both commercial and residential properties. It covers special circumstances, including the need for construction clean-up, marble, metal, wood restoration, and maintenance. However, it excludes fire and water restoration above ground level. The program includes a minimum premium of $15K.



Trucking Insurance: The Trucking Insurance program is ideal for both local and long-distance trucking companies. The rates are calculated based on gross sales, but all policies have a minimum of $5K.



Movers Insurance: The Movers Insurance program applies to both commercial and residential companies for moving and storage. This program's premiums must meet a minimum of $5K.



Flooring Installer Insurance: The Flooring Installer Insurance program covers wood, carpet, tile installation, and showrooms.



Ornamental Steel Insurance: The Ornamental Steel Insurance program applies to metal shops of ornamental, artistic, decorative and non-structural steel installation, including staircases, dunnage, and railings. The minimum premium is $10k.



Waste Haulers Insurance: The Waste Haulers Insurance program is written for commercial, residential, and roll-off container services. This program can write for specialties such as junk removal and document shredding. The minimum premium amount is $5k.



Glaziers & Window/Door Installer Insurance: The Glaziers & Window/Door Installer Insurance program applies to interior window installers/glaziers and curtain walls, facade systems, and storefront glass installation, but it excludes exterior installers above two stories. This policy's minimum premium is $20k.



Landscape Insurance: The Landscape Insurance program applies to both commercial and residential landscape programs with the ability to write specialties, including hardscaping and landscape gardening. However, it excludes tree removal. This policy has a minimum premium of $15K.



Fire Suppression Insurance: The Fire Suppression Insurance program includes wet and dry coverage for fire suppression systems. This coverage applies to both installation and service of maintenance items such as fire extinguisher tagging and inspection. It excludes any plumbing that does not directly relate to fire suppression. This policy has a minimum premium amount of $15K.



About USMC Insurance:

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.