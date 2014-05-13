UndiesCo.com Now Offers Sloggi Double Comfort Short at Affordable Prices

Hanwell, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- UndiesCo.com is renowned for bringing an all-inclusive range of under clothes of leading brands for both men and women all at one place. Fortifying its identity further, the company is now offering Sloggi double comfort short at affordable prices. Sloggi is a prominent undergarment company admired and renowned for redefining feminism and lingerie couture in its range of bras and panties by blending the classic cuts with contemporary styles.



The offered array of shorts are made from first rate and skin friendly cotton fabric and give perfect comfort as a daily wear. Besides this, these comfort shorts enhance the curves of a woman’s body proportionately minus the usual problem of visible panty lines. For more ease, the shorts have a wide and double layered waist bands and long gusset lining with towelling.



In addition to comfort shorts, UndiesCo.com also features Sloggi double comfort top in two colour choices of white and black. These bars do not have under wiring and instead their double layers of underbust provide great support. Available in sizes 8 to 18, the offered comfort top of Sloggi are ideal for everyday use and for sporting activities.



Speaking about their high utility and designer range of Sloggi under clothes, a representative from UndiesCo.com mentions, “Our range of trendy Sloggi underwear features great and elegant designs using advanced stitching technology. The collection includes new styles and attractive designs to suit the changing fashion. Available in a number of sizes and colours, these are perfect for all occasions, giving you an invisible experience while wearing the soft inner wear.”



The company also offers various cost effective Sloggi pack options like Sloggi Control Maxi 4 Pack, Sloggi Control Tai 4 Pack, Sloggi Basic Midi 3 Pack and many more.



About UndiesCo.com

Bold and fashion forward, UndiesCo.com brings a luxurious collection of mens & ladies underwear. From sensual knickers to attractive designs, they present the customers an assortment of global brands of undergarments. Fashion is incomplete without a pair of stunning and attractive underwear. Gear up for any event with these exclusive pieces of intimate garments for a sensual experience. They present top-notch underwear brands of the world like Calvin Klein, Sloggi, Triumph and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.undiesco.com