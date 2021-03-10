Unealta Multifunctionala, Portable 16 in 1 Tool Kit for Camping and Outdoor Use

Piatra Neamt, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- EDINO, a reputed online marketplace for consumer goods is pleased to present Unealta multifunctionala, a multifunctional tool kit for outdoor use. The 16 in 1 tool kit comes with several tools that can come in very handy during camping and other outdoor trips. Also known as the Tac-Tool, this device is priced at 39.99 lei and consists of hammer, round pliers, patent, saw, bottle opener, flat head screwdrivers, wrenches, electric cables, knife and wire pliers. Click on the link below to know the exact tools in the tool kit. At home or in the garage, traveling or a quick DIY project, this tool kit will come to the immediate rescue without the need for carrying several different bulky items.



Each and every tool in the tac-tool is made up of super-resistant materials that can withstand the heaviest and toughest of application. The portable design allows it to be carried to any location with ease. This makes a perfect gift for outdoor and DIY enthusiasts. There is no need to carry the entire tool box if the situation arises. Just carry this one single versatile tool which will help deal with different situations. In short, it is like carrying a mini workshop or working with it as and when needed. These kind of products are very rare to find that too at this amazing price. Grab now and stay tuned at EDINO for more such products.



Kuala Gold SRL is a company that offers quirky and functional products in phone accessories, pet care, beauty, health and sports, house and garden, kitchen, personal care, car accessories, bed linen, toys and baby care categories.



