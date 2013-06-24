Volunteer Group in Need of Donations for New Vehicle to Continue Helping People

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- U-Haul Inc annulled their contract with U Need Help Dave on February of this year disabling the latter to further assist in their disaster response operations.



The group continued to help in relief programs even after the termination but due to lack of resources it is now unable to assist.



They are now in need of relief to be able to continue aiding in the distribution of food and supplies to people distressed by natural calamities.



The amount they need to raise is around $7,000 to acquire one or two trucks at a government auction or from individual dealers.



Funds in excess will be allocated to pay for the maintenance of the vehicles and for other expenses to be incurred during the actual relief operations.



U Need Help Dave is the one who needs help now so that they can continue to help others. A single donation here can keep that happening: http://fundinggenie.com/campaigns/fundraiser-for-box-truck/



Before, the group helped in transporting food, as well as keeping it warm, to feed the victims of Brooklyn and Queens in New York. Trucks are also used to hand over beds during Christmas Eve.



They also granted the Union Beach Borough Hall, Union Beach, New Jersey (NJ) a 26-foot and 10-foot box truck for them to use in relief operations.



U Need Help Dave accommodated Ms. Jenny Jordan of Connecticut in collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Sandy in New York City. The group provided her with a Free U-Haul.



The other projects they partake in are Respond and Rebuild, Hope for Disaster Relief Inc., Farm2Me and Union Beach, NJ Borough Hall/Police Station/Disaster Relief.



