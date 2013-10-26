Unemployed Student Got Job After Completing 'Learn Android' Course at EasySkillz

Faridabad, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- EasySkillz.com, provider of online course programs, is generating good response in the job market. Recently, one of its candidate, Ajay Talukdar, got a job after completing ‘Learn Android’ course.



Ajay was unemployed when enrolled as a candidate in EasySkillz’s Learn Android course. However, within a week of getting certification for completing the course, he got a good job offer, says a spokesperson of EasySkillz. He adds, “We feel happy for Ajay and all our candidates who are enjoying employed status after completing our efficient courses. We are getting an excellent response in the job market for almost all of our online courses, especially Advanced Excel Tutorial, Sap Course, Microsoft Excel Tutorial, Android Tutorial PDF, Learn Android, Excel Tutorial PDF, and MS Excel 2007 Tutorial."



Mahapavit Singh Anand, CEO of EasySkillZ says that they conduct extensive research to sort out the courses according to the relevance and demand among employers in respective job sectors. So far, many candidates are placed in different organizations after successfully completing their courses.



“I am happy for Ajay and want to congratulate him for landing in such a plump job offer. At the same time, we feel proud of being a platform for many such candidates to guide them through successful career prospects,” says the CEO.



Mr. Talukdar said that he was aware of the growing demand of Android application developers and the competition surrounding the job market. “I have conducted good research on the available online courses and zeroed on EasySkillz’s Learn Android program. I am happy that I have made right decision and got employed within a short span of completing the course.”



EasySkillz has also collaborated with Vskills for government certification of their online courses. This ensures that the candidates will get the certificate that is valued by maximum employers.



About EasySkillz

EasySkillz.com is an e-learning division of Think Glory Pvt Ltd, based out in a Delhi NCR location. They offer a wide range of online courses such as Advanced Excel Tutorial, Sap Course, Microsoft Excel Tutorial, Android Tutorial PDF, Learn Android, Excel Tutorial PDF, MS Excel 2007 Tutorial, etc. Industry experts and top academicians help candidates with the study materials and guidance. For more details about the courses visit http://www.easyskillz.com/.