Unemployment and Bad Economy Will Lead Many to Bankruptcy

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Over the last year, FilingBankruptcyPros.Com has committed itself to have its experts follow this fragile economy closely to be able to be preemptive in helping individuals having financial trouble and considering filing bankruptcy. During the last year FBP has been watching closely the unemployment rate and how it affects the economy. After doing much research they came to the conclusion that the US is having the worst employment crisis since the Great Depression. In their research they found out they work the percentage of working age Americans that are employed is the same as it was five years ago during the heart of the recession where unemployment was admittedly much higher. The mainstream news has been reporting that the most recent numbers of 7.4% unemployment at the end of July is a decline from 7.6%. Looking more closely at the situation the experts at FilingBankruptcyPros.Com believe that the decline in the unemployment rate is not from people going back to work, but those leaving the workforce entirely. Adding to these numbers it appears that no one is accounting for population growth and other factors.



FBP researched and looked up the population to employment rate back in 2007 and found it was 63% of working age Americans had a job. Currently, that number has dropped to 57% and never has gone higher than 59% since the beginning of the crisis in 2007. Furthermore, FBP believes the only thing currently keeping the economy afloat is all the quantitative easing that is allowing banks to lend to consumers. When the Fed begins tapering the QE this year many experts believe that consumers will no longer have the ability to borrow to keep kicking their can down the road and be forced into bankruptcy filing as their only solution. The professionals at FBP will continue to closely monitor this economic situation and update the website as this unfolds. The good news is, FilingBankruptcyPros.Com stays on the cutting edge using technology to offer an invaluable service to individuals considering filing bankruptcy. The website is updated regularly to keep its clients informed with the latest bankruptcy information and news.



In this tough economic climate, many Americans will be making the life-changing decision to file bankruptcy as a way to stop aggressive creditors. FilingBankruptcyPros.Com has built a reputation for being a leader in the online bankruptcy industry. FBP was created with the goal of helping financially strapped individuals by combining the use of the latest technology and good old-fashioned legal experience and knowledge. They continue to have a priority on providing the highest level of customer service. The website is constantly upgrading to the newest technology to make the customer experience quick and easy. The way the service works is the client fills out an easy online form that asks simple questions to help determine whether the individual is best suited for Chapter 7, Chapter 13 bankruptcy or debt settlement. At that time, the person will be put in touch with a bankruptcy attorney or debt settlement professional in their area for a free consultation. FilingBankruptcyPros.Com understands that there are still many out there that would rather speak to someone in person and that's why FBP has a toll-free number that is staffed 24/7. During this Christmas season many people are very stressed about their financial situations and talking to a bankruptcy attorney might just give them the optimism they need to get through the season.



In today's Internet driven world, there has been a lot of negative information about filing bankruptcy on the World Wide Web. Most of this negative information is filled with partial truths and outright lies. Until a person can sit down and have their bankruptcy questions answered by a qualified bankruptcy lawyer they won't be able to make an educated decision on their financial matters. The last thing a creditor wants a debtor to know is that if they file bankruptcy the debtor is put back in control of their financial future.



About FilingBankruptcyPros.Com

FilingBankruptcyPros.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily get educated on the topic of bankruptcy filing along with access to a local bankruptcy attorney for a free Bankruptcy Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, Filing Bankruptcy Pros is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



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