Unexplored 3d Printing Applications to Propel Peek Demand in Medical and Industrial Applications

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK) Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The polymer is semi-crystalline high performance thermoplastic and is the highest priced in this category. PEEK is currently being used in specialized applications where polymers like PPS, PAI or other engineering plastics are not suitable for operations. The major PEEK end-use applications include like transportation, electrical & electronics, medical, aerospace, oil & gas and other miscellaneous applications.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global engineering plastics industry has witnessed high growth since bouncing back from the economic crises in 2008-2009. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has had a negative impact on the global engineering plastics markets.



As per Prismane Consulting's updated Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market model, North America is estimated to account for a quarter of the global demand. Despite production capacities present in countries like China and India, these capacities have proved to be more export oriented rather than promoting domestic growth for PEEK. Prismane Consulting has identified consumer products & electronics and medical applications to pave the market growth for PEEK during the forecast period. 3D printing has offered an array of opportunities during these pandemic times, with 3D printing successfully being used for a number of ventilator components. Leading players in the market have been focusing on developing newer grades of PEEK. Evonik introduced first of its kind PEEK filament for 3D printing medical implants.



Prismane Consulting's Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK) market report, includes historic and current market situation of PEEKacross several end-use industries.PEEK Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have also been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and PEEK Market model, the global PEEKconsumption is anticipated to witness an average annual growth rate of over6% per year through in the period 2019 to 2030.



The Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PEEKmarket, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PEEKMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PEEK ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production,Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis and Forecast

- Factors Impacting Prancing

- Associated Industry overview and trends

- Pre and post Covid market forecasts

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/index.php/report_details/2/Global-Polyetheretherketone-(PEEK)-Market-Study,-2014-2030



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.

For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write tos ales@prismaneconsulting.com



