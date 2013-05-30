Unfitted.co.uk Releases Selection of Free Standing Kitchen Cabinets and Bathroom Furniture

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Finding the right furniture, cabinets, and appliances to match the design of a kitchen can be difficult. There is no single ‘right’ way to enhance a kitchen. Instead, there are thousands of possible design options, including a wide variety of colours, designs, brands, appliances, and more.



At Unfitted.co.uk, visitors can browse through hundreds of kitchen design options. Unfitted.co.uk is a UK home furnishings retailer that offers a wide range of products for kitchens and bathrooms. The website recently revealed a selection of free standing kitchen cabinets alongside its selection of traditional countertops, cabinets, and other interior design pieces for kitchens and bathrooms.



A spokesperson for Unfitted.co.uk explains why free standing kitchen cabinets are popular among UK homeowners:



“Free standing kitchen cabinets are not attached to the wall or ground. They can easily be moved by homeowners to adjust to new design trends or to regularly change the layout of a kitchen. Free standing pieces are popular among those who own any size of home, including small flat owners and those in larger homes.”



At the Unfitted.co.uk website, visitors will find a wide range of kitchen cabinets, including modern free standing cabinets as well as more traditional options. Visitors can browse the site by clicking on the categories along the left hand side of the page, or they can scroll through a series of high-resolution images of each type of cabinet.



But as the Unfitted.co.uk spokesperson explains, one of the most useful parts of the site is the new custom combination utility that allows customers to put together their own kitchen:



“When shopping for kitchen furnishings, it can be difficult to decide which type of arrangement would work best in a particular kitchen. For that reason, we’ve decided to make it easy for our customers by releasing a ‘Build Your Own’ section. Visitors simply register with our site in order to create a custom combination of different kitchen designs and furnishings. We find that this is the easiest way to show visitors what they can expect when ordering new kitchen or bathroom furnishings online.”



Those interested in learning more about freestanding kitchen cabinets can visit the Unfitted.co.uk website today. Unfitted also recently opened a showroom in Moreton-in-Marsh where it displays a number of its products for kitchens and bathrooms. Whether searching for sinks, cabinets, cupboards, canopies, or washstands, Unfitted.co.uk aims to impress visitors at every step of the way with its selection of quality kitchen and bathroom furnishings.



Unfitted.co.uk is a United Kingdom home furnishings retailer that recently revealed a selection of free standing kitchen cabinets and other interior design pieces. Unfitted operates in a showroom in Moreton-in-Marsh and sells kitchen and bathroom design pieces through its website. For more information, please visit: http://www.unfitted.co.uk