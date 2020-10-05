Unfolding the Premium Clothing Brand Woke and Fly Incorporating Fashion Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Work and Fly are becoming a well-known brand by introducing fashion technology and the human self into one. They provide premium quality clothing range from hoodies to T-shirts and whatnot. The company builds itself for all genders and age groups.



"We aim to sell quality, affordable low priced hoodies, beanies, T-shirts, and apparel for all including men, women, and children. We also use the profit gotten from our brand, Woke, and Fly clothing to run a community program called Boss Builders where we teach local Brooklyn residents on how to create startups from nothing and to rise to the level of a boss" said Wesley Mock, the founder of Woke and Fly clothing.



The company has previously launched successful collections of a range of clothing designed for each age group:



- Brooklyn Multiverse collection

- Woke and F.L.Y Kids

- #SheWoke Ladies Gear



For more information about the clothing range of Work and Fly, visit https://www.wokeandfly.com/.



About Woke and Fly

Woke and Fly clothing streetwear was founded on 8th November 2017 by Wesley Mock using the cryptocurrency bitcoin Wes later requited his childhood best friend Jesse Staton to create the powerhouse known as woke and flying clothing.