Unheated Carpet Cleaning Machines by Daimer Sell With Free Stain Cleaner Chemical

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, one of internet's top sources of institutional-class carpet cleaning machines, will be selling its popular XTreme Power® XPC-9200 unheated extractors with two jugs of an earth-safe stain remover at no additional charge to customers. When diluted, the super concentrated stain cleaner provides over 60 gallons of cleaning chemical. The cleaner has a track record for being effective on over 90 percent of stains identified by a national Carpet and Rug Institute.



"This stain cleaner was previously sold as part of Daimer®'s Eco Green® bio-safe preparations line, which is manufactured for safe use in and around children and adults, animals and plants, and the environment in general," boasted Daimer.com spokesperson for business carpet cleaning machines and systems Matthew Baratta. "The chemical is shipped super-concentrated for quick dilution and maximum effectiveness."



Earth-Safety Enhancement for Carpet Cleaning Machines



Daimer® is providing two free jugs of its stain cleaner formulation with each and every one of its commercial-caliber unheated XTreme Power® XPC-9200 carpet cleaning machines. The 9200 ships without a heating system, a benefit that decreases the unit's price and weight.



However, for added stain removing power, the machines can accept previously heated water as hot as 140ºF. The carpet cleaning machines, which ship with large fluid capacities, are manufactured for large-volume applications in larger institutions.



Eco Green® Carpet Care & Upholstery Cleaner stain remover further enhances the carpet cleaning machines abilities to deep clean stained rugs, Baratta said. When the chemical is applied to rug surfaces, the preparation attaches onto stains in a colloidal chemical reaction. Then, the formulation dries to a soft powder for fast vacuuming. Daimer®'s chemical offers lab-proven efficacy, as verified in third-party testing. The Carpet Care preparation also decomposes rapidly and with maximum environmental safety.



Daimer® carpet cleaning machines are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders may apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaners, carpet cleaning equipment, carpet shampooer products or rug steam cleaner systems, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



