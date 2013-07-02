Unicom Insurance Asks if Britain's Mechanics Are Prepared for the Worst

Enfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Independent UK garages operating in a ‘haphazard marketplace’ could be risking it all by not having a tailored insurance policy, says Unicom Insurance.



Reports in May suggest more than 50% of motorists do not trust their mechanics and a further 20% would opt to visit major auto-dealers for a service, instead of an independent garage(1). Unicom has advised all mechanics to protect themselves in the best way possible, reiterating that there is even cover available for things like profit loss, under certain circumstances.



First, the brokers have backed independent garages as a ‘British institution’ – recounting a statistic from the Independent Garage Association (IGA) that some actually charge up to £40 less per hour than branded dealerships(2).



Today, the brokering firm is reminding all garage owners that there is help at hand.



A spokesperson for the garage insurance brokers commented:



“Independent garages, no matter how big or small, have made up a respectable British institution for decades. So yes, it’s upsetting for us to see negative reports emerging in the press about a lack of public trust in mechanics.



“The truth is, garage owners are making a living in a very haphazard marketplace these days – the long winters are bringing in some extra business but the negative press can only be detrimental. As more people start to lose faith in their local garage, the likelihood of complaints begins to increase – some of which can go to court and cost the mechanic thousands.



“It’s our job to keep Unicom clients fully protected from circumstances like this and at the same time, keep them from losing money due to factors out of their control.”



Unicom has been protecting mechanics for over 20 years - specialising in custom garage insurance that covers legal costs, compensation payouts and, where applicable, profit loss.



When a customer has an accident following a repair on their vehicle, there is a chance the mechanic will be blamed. If the customer decides to file a claim for professional indemnity against the garage owner, a Unicom-sourced policy would cover the owner’s legal fees.



It is this type of protection that can aid the survival of an independent garage and when the policy is tailored by a broker like Unicom, the business owner can get a payload benefits added on top of the fundamental cover.



