Unifi Communications Announces Great Benefits for Their Small Business Customers After Assessment

Eel Pie Island, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Unifi Communications announces great benefits for their small business customers in several areas. They performed and assessment on the true benefits a small business can expect when implementing a UC plan. Customers will see more efficient productivity in work related areas such as, remote employees, customer service and hot-desking.



Why Small Businesses Need Unified Communication Services



Small businesses many times do not have the funding to operate in a grand scale network platform and will utilize services such as Skype. However, these services are notoriously unstable for continued and expanding uses. Therefore, it is beneficial to incorporate UC services such as instant messages and file sharing workspaces. In addition, these necessary pay services are an investment, not only in the company’s productivity, but in their security as well.



The Benefits



Unifi Communications assessments results are that small businesses can benefit from implementing features such as, smartphone usage, unified email and voicemailing systems, host desk, mobile employees, and customer service centre services. When these features are implemented correctly in a manner that fits each individual small business, instead of a “one size fits all” approach, than the work productivity will begin to boom. There will be less downtime, overhead (with remote workers), organization will be almost automated, and profits will begin to rise.



Contact



Rob Coleman, Director

T 0208 943 9333

E info@unificomms.com

Web: http://unificomms.com/

Unifi Communications

The Old Sail Loft

Eel Pie Island

Twickenham

TW1 3DY