Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Insights: Sizing Up the Market, Analysing Key Players, and Forecasting to 2027

The global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



UCC is a set of solutions that businesses use to make sure that almost all their technology integrates seamlessly and securely for close to real-time collaboration. With the use of UCC, organizations can interact virtually seamlessly, including voice, IP Telephony Calling, instant messaging, desktop sharing, presence, web conferencing, audio conferencing, and video conferencing which is increasing its demand.



Previously, the organization used a separate legacy access system for voice and data applications, with the device having a single communication application tied to a dedicated infrastructure. At the start of 2000, the number of employees in enterprises started increasing, resulting in an increased demand for better communication. Investments were made by unified communication service provider companies to integrate all voice, video, and chat tools on a single platform, that is, mobile devices and desktops. After 2000, the integration of multiple applications on one platform became possible, which set up single interface to integrate various multimedia communication apps on a unified infrastructure. Currently, the UCaaS solutions of unified communication and collaboration is helping employees by providing more effective contact management, better problem resolution, increased responsiveness through own devices, enhanced mobility, accelerated collaboration, and reduced travel and travel expense.



Some of the major unified communication and collaboration market vendors are Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Fuze (US), Google (US), Goto (US), RingCentral (US), Verizon (US), BT (UK), Dialpad (US), Orange S.A. (France), StarBlue (Ireland), Windstream Holdings (US), Revation Systems (US), 8X8 Inc. (US), Vonage Holdings (US), Star2Star Communications (US), Zoho (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Platronics (US), and Mitel (Canada).



RingCentral is a key provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions. It provides an open platform that integrates leading business apps, thereby offering customers the flexibility to customize their workflows. The company's products include RingCentral MVP, a communication solution that enables users to communicate through messages, video, and phone. Another product offered by the company is RingCentral Glip, a high-quality video and audio-conferencing solution integrated with features such as team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. The company provides products, such as cloud phones, team messaging, online meetings, and online fax. It serves small businesses and large enterprises. It offers Private Branch Exchange (PBX) features, such as multiple extensions; Call control; Outlook, Salesforce, Google Docs, DropBox, and Box integration; SMS; video conferencing and web conferencing; fax; auto-receptionist; call logs; and rule-based call routing and answering. The company serves multiple industries, such as healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, banking and insurance, education, construction, and automotive.



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is a provider of enterprise networking, communications, and services. Alcatel-Lucent's solutions are tailored to their customers' industries providing built-in security and limited environmental impact. Alcatel-Lucent offers flexible business models: in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. The company caters solutions to more than 830,00 customers around the world and provides solution to several industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and transportation.



Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a cloud technology that allows users to integrate real-time communications into their existing business applications without complex engineering, whatever the business or size. The CPaaS solution offers an interoperable ecosystem across channels to make their employees more productive and their customers feel nurtured. It bridges communications between humans, objects, and processes, enabling faster, easier, and more secure digital engagement for their business. OXO Connect is a new generation of robust, connected, and converged communication platforms, entirely dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses. OpenTouch Multimedia Services is used to bring unified communications, including messaging, multimedia collaboration, and employee mobility to an OmniPCX Enterprise business phone system. The Rainbow business communication solutions offer user-friendly collaboration tools from voice to video, that connect people, machines, and processes.



