Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Expected to Reach $23.34 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The report "Unified Communication as a service (UCaaS) Market (VoIP, Unified Messaging, Unified Communication, Conferencing, Collaborative Tools, Enterprise Mobility, Hosted Communication) - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)", provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by components, organization size, industry/verticals, and regions.



The report covers all the major sub segments of the UCaaS market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the UCaaS market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the UCaaS market in the various verticals and regions.



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Browse 47 market data tables and 16 figures spread through 140 pages and in-depth TOC on “Unified Communication as a service (UCaaS) Market"

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In today’s scenario, companies are moving from on-premise infrastructure to a cloud-based unified communications model, for cost saving and for more service options. Many small, medium enterprises are using UCaaS services to facilitate personal as well as communication across organization. The various advantages offered by UCaaS such as pay as per the need and requirement, cost effectiveness, reduction of travelling time and many more augmented its implementation in business. It has eliminated the limitation of geographic dispersed units to work in a synchronized way.



Still there are many untapped or less explored markets that hold tremendous possibilities in terms of market opportunity. Its successful adoption in large organizations taken into account the security, privacy, and confidentiality of data is still a biggest challenge to this market. It is expected that future outlook for growth in the UCaaS market will continue to remain bright as businesses continue to search for cost effective unified communication systems/architectures.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the UCaaS market on the basis of components: telephony, unified messaging, conferencing, collaboration platforms, and applications; on the basis organization size: small businesses (0-99), medium businesses (100-999), enterprises (1000-9999), and large enterprises (1000 +); on the basis of industry/verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology (IT), consumer goods and retail, healthcare, public sector and utilities, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality, and others (including education, media and entertainment, manufacturing); and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the UCaaS market to grow from $13.10 billion in 2014 to $23.34billion in 2019. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2014 to 2019.



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