Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Europe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to companies in the Unified communications and collaboration market. Widespread acceptance of BYOD technologies by European organizations would facilitate UCC adoption. The combination of personal BYOD devices with UCC solutions help in enhancing the productivity of employees by facilitating efficient communication over organizational cellular or wireless networks.



It is estimated that around 40% of the mid-scale companies in Europe are leveraging UCC systems. These enterprises are adopting unified communications to improve project management, strengthen team collaboration, attain quicker problem solving, and enhance customer experience.



Unified communications and collaboration market in Key Companies: - Avaya, Mitel, Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, ALE, Huawei, Unify, RingCentral, BT, West, 8x8, Orange, Verizon, Google, Nextiva, Genesys, Star2Star, and Vonage



Unified communications and collaboration market is expected to witness prominent growth owing to high demand for reliable business connectivity and communication across enterprises. The need for an effective communication network has become vital for businesses in recent years. UCC systems can play a pivotal role in scenarios where users cannot use traditional communication networks or when customers are not able to contact traveling executives.



The ongoing trend of outsourcing business processes in the IT industry has led to the demand for efficient communication and collaboration solutions. Enterprises worldwide are adopting UCC services on the back of surging adoption of mobile devices and web-based communications. These trends could significantly fuel Unified communications and collaboration market growth.



Multi-user connectivity plays a pivotal role in making rapid business decisions and enhancing operational efficiency through real-time data sharing. Conferencing solutions provide a network where numerous employees can efficiently communicate on the same call. With this technology, enterprises can conduct a conference with different channels such as video, audio or web, depending on the convenience & requirement of involved users.



Industry participants are leveraging conferencing technologies to streamline communication among businesses with customers on a subscription or no-cost basis. Studies suggest that the conferencing segment could record a 10% CAGR over 2020-2026, signifying a considerable share in the Unified communications and collaboration market.



Unified communications and collaboration market participants are leveraging several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and forming a partnership to strengthen partner networks, to tap a major Unified communications and collaboration marketshare.



Taking an instance to highlight the same, in August 2019, ATOS SE, a French IT services firm, collaborated with NICE Systems Ltd., an Israelian telephony service provider, to develop an omnichannel cloud-based UCC solution. This new collaboration helped the company to deliver cloud-based systems to its contact center clients, which will support its existing on-premise & hosted product portfolio.



