Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Unified communications and collaboration market is expected to witness prominent growth owing to high demand for reliable business connectivity and communication across enterprises. The need for an effective communication network has become vital for businesses in recent years. UCC systems can play a pivotal role in scenarios where users cannot use traditional communication networks or when customers are not able to contact traveling executives.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/402



The ongoing trend of outsourcing business processes in the IT industry has led to the demand for efficient communication and collaboration solutions. Enterprises worldwide are adopting UCC services on the back of surging adoption of mobile devices and web-based communications. These trends could significantly fuel unified communications and collaboration market growth.



Platform-wise, the conferencing segment is forecast to register a notable CAGR of more than 10% over 2020-2026. Conferencing solutions provide multi-user connectivity to aid communication on the same call, which is becoming increasingly crucial for business decisions and real-time information sharing in the current scenario. The purpose of call conferencing can be successfully implemented by web, video or audio conferencing, depending on the convenience and requirement of users participating in it. Unified communications & collaboration service providers leverage conferencing technologies to facilitate quick communication among businesses with personnel and customers, which can be either free of cost or on subscription basis to access services.



On the basis of deployment model, unified communications and collaboration market has been segmented into on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and Unified Communication as a Service (UcaaS) models. Owing to combined features of scalability and enhanced data control, hybrid deployment model is forecast to showcase a growth rate of more than 15% over the analysis period. Hybrid UCC solutions combine the benefits of both cloud and on-premise cloud to enable secure and scalable communications infrastructure. These solutions also provide on-demand access to manage workloads for enterprises. Due to workload mobility capabilities, easy capacity expansion, and network optimization feature offerings, UCC hybrid deployment model is gaining wide acceptance across enterprises. Also, hybrid UCC models render robust disaster recovery services, which has favored their extensive utilization in mobile and web development use cases.



Speaking of the application landscape, the BFSI segment in unified communications and collaboration market is touted to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the projected timeframe. Such impressive segmental growth can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of unified communications in the banking sector to enhance customer experience. UCC systems are witnessing massive uptake from BFSI enterprises, which are focusing upon creating new avenues to target unengaged customers and for offering personalized facilities.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/402



Major players contributing towards unified communications and collaboration market growth include Avaya, Mitel, Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, ALE, Huawei, Unify, RingCentral, BT, West, 8x8, Orange, Verizon, Google, Nextiva, Genesys, Star2Star, and Vonage.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @



Chapter 6. Unified Communications And Collaboration Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Key trends, by deployment model

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. On-premise market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Cloud market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.4. Hybrid

6.4.1. Hybrid market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026



Chapter 7. Unified Communications And Collaboration Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, unified communications and collaboration market by application

7.2. IT & telecom

7.2.1. IT & telecom market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. BFSI market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.4. Public Sector

7.4.1. Public sector market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.5. Retail

7.5.1. Retail market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.6. Healthcare

7.6.1. Healthcare market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.7. Education

7.7.1. Education market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Others market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026



https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/unified-communications-market-report



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com