Unified Communications Market- Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Over the last few years, global unified communications solutions market has grown incrementally. Initial high implementation cost remains the major concern but the high return on investment is expected to overcome this concern and driving the growth of UC market.



As enterprises are increasingly investing into UC based solutions, technological vendors are finding new markets for UC products. The growing need of sharing information among organizations is driving the UC market globally. Audio conferencing and web conferencing services are driving the UC market due to its ability to closely connect geographically dispersed enterprises.



The global UC market is estimated to be in excess of USD 16 billion by 2015. Among all the segments the PBXs and Video Endpoints/Infrastructure together will be the point of focus contributing more than 75% of global UC product market.



Cisco Systems tops the list of key players as it provides one stop UC solutions. Other UC vendors include Alcatel-Lucent, Aastra Technologies Limited, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies Inc, Avaya Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Interactive Intelligence, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation of America, Polycom, RadiSys Corporation, ShoreTel Inc, Siemens Enterprise Communications GmbH & Co., TeleWare Group Plc., and Toshiba America Information Systems, among others.



The report contains the global scenario of Unified Communications Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Unified Communications Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



