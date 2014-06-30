Unified Communications Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- With unpredictable economic conditions looming across geographies, organizations across all major sectors are looking at ways to bring down expenses while ensuring improved productivity, efficiency and effectiveness at the same time. Unified communications (UC) is the unification of multiple communication applications such as instant messaging, email, audio and video conferencing and IP telephony, among others. Unified communications enables quicker execution and delivery of business processes which in turn aids in informed decisions being made, coupled with enhanced collaboration across organizations. Apart from the benefits associated with unified communications, availability of high speed broadband connectivity is another factor driving this market.



As enterprises are increasingly investing in UC based solutions, technological vendors are finding new markets for UC products. The growing need of sharing information among organizations is driving the UC market globally. Video, audio conferencing and web conferencing services are driving the UC market due to their ability to closely connect geographically dispersed enterprises.



This report categorizes the global unified communications market on the basis of types, end user segments and geographies. The types include on-premise and hosted or cloud-based unified communications. The end user segments included in this report include government, healthcare, enterprises, education and others. The global unified communications market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global unified communications market include Cisco Systems, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Microsoft, IBM and NEC Corporation, to name a few.



Unified Communications Market by Type

On-Premise

Hosted or Cloud-based



Unified Communications Market by End User Applications



Government

Healthcare

Enterprises

Education

Others



Unified Communications Market by Geography



North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)



