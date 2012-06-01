Unified Communications Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Unified Communications market in India is currently undergoing through a phase wherein the market can be characterized with steady growth and a cut-throat competition amongst players operating in the market space. Primarily, the market is boosted by the ongoing proliferation of high speed internet services such as 3G and broadband. Further, the demand to incorporate mobility amongst corporations is also raising the demand for UC based technology so as to facilitate seamless flow of information and data.



The market comprises of multiple segments including voice based communications, conferencing and messaging & calendaring. “Currently, the market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 23.5%,”says Mr. Kalyan Banga, Product Manager at Netscribes. An array of factors including rising enterprise mobility, availability of 3G and broadband services, abundance of smart portable devices and the presence of a tech savvy youth population basically propel the market forward. Cloud computing has become a significant part of the UC market wherein players hailing mostly from the small and medium business segment opt for hosted UC services and solutions. This typical behavior is mainly because of the tendency to avoid the upfront capital costs associated with the deployment of UC solutions. “The UC market will see investments pouring in from the SMB space which in turn is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 16%” added Kalyan.



The report begins with an illustration of a typical framework of Unified Communications which briefs about the data flow within the system. A section on the various phases of unified communications explains briefly, the evolution of UC so far. Market overview section contains the description of the market in terms of market size and growth rate. It also provides forecasted market size figures for the period from 2010-2016. A breakup of the various segments of the market has been provided further, which depicts the individual market size figures of these segments. Technology section provides readers with a comprehensive set of technologies which currently find the maximum popularity in India UC market. “Basically, the technologies can be broadly segregated into vice communication, conferencing and messaging and calendaring,” noted Kalyan.



Deployment strategy section is a result of a thorough analysis of the market and several case studies. The section explains the various essential strategies which can be taken into consideration in order to achieve a better ROI. Benefits of UC section mainly talks about the several benefits which users are likely to enjoy post implementation. Cloud based unified communication elaborates on the role of cloud computing in the UC market. The section highlights the basic framework of cloud based unified communications and proceeds further with detailed explanation about cloud based UC, the benefits of cloud UC. It also highlights a special section wherein it talks about the security issues associated. An illustration is provided in the report which helps in enlightening readers on the security aspect of cloud based unified communications.



An analysis of the drivers for the market explains growth factors such as rise in enterprise mobility, proliferation of 3G and broadband, high presence of smart devices and growing youth population. The key challenges identified include government restrictions and lack of awareness.



The report also talks about the vendor opportunity in explicit details. The section has been derived after an in-depth analysis of the overall UC market and the potential areas which can be effectively tapped so as to generate a better foothold in the market. “The public sector and the SMB space are capable of providing immense growth opportunities for UC vendors,” pointed out Kalyan. The section lists down the various important aspects of these opportunity areas such as the market size, investments, major influencing factors, key technologies poised to experience a hike in adoption, prospective leads in the government sector, preference for technology and strategy to generate maximum ROI.



“Currently, users are showing a rising interest in latest technologies such as video communication as a service and enterprise social softwares amongst others,” noted Kalyan. Technology trends in the report talks about these changing trends amongst users which in turn will provide readers a clear idea about the latest trends in the Indian UC market. The section explains each such trend in details.



Key unified communications vendors have been profiled in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players. It also features SWOT analysis of individual UC vendors which in turn provides an extended value addition to the report.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the unified communications market in India. “Understanding the needs and concerns of users is a key success pillar for any UC vendor operating in the Indian market,” noted Kalyan.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78703/unified-communications-market-in-india-2012.html