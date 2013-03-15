Unified Communications Market - New Market Research Report on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Researchmoz.us announces the release of a new report- "Unified Communications Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" published by Transparency Market Research. For more information, please contact us at sales@researchmoz.us or at +1-518-618-1030.



As enterprises are increasingly investing in UC based solutions, technological vendors are finding new markets for UC products. The growing need of sharing information among organizations is driving the UC market globally. Video, audio conferencing and web conferencing services are driving the UC market due to their ability to closely connect geographically dispersed enterprises.



This report categorizes the global unified communications market on the basis of types, end user segments and geographies. The types include on-premise and hosted or cloud-based unified communications. The end user segments included in this report include government, healthcare, enterprises, education and others. The global unified communications market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global unified communications market include Cisco Systems, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Microsoft, IBM and NEC Corporation, to name a few.



Unified Communications Market by Type

On-Premise

Hosted or Cloud-based

Unified Communications Market by End User Applications

Government

Healthcare

Enterprises

Education

Others

Unified Communications Market by Geography

North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)



