Unified Communications Market Will Reach USD 61.9 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Unified Communications Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the unified communications market was valued at USD 22.8 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 61.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2012 to 2018.



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Worldwide, companies are looking at ways to decrease costs, improve efficiency and increase productivity. With the integration of real time communication and business processes, companies can actually achieve these targets. Unified communications provides flexibility, supports mobility, increases productivity and improves employee response time as well. With the benefits associated with unified communications, the increasing mobile workforce and enterprise mobility will have a high impact on the growth of this market. Proliferation of mobile devices that are capable of video communication is an important factor driving the unified communications market.



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This coupled with BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and enterprise mobility will drive corporate IT and operators to provide cost effective and flexible communication solutions to the owners of such devices. This factor is expected to have a high impact on the global unified communications market.



With the evolution of IP networks and the ever increasing sophistication of the networks, voice along with video and data traffic can all be handled simultaneously. However, along with such an evolution come several challenges as well. Being able to ensure quality of service while the network handles multiple services along with protection against malicious attacks can prove to be a daunting task for service providers and IT departments. Some of the factors restraining the growth of the unified communications market include lack of interoperability between multi-vendor platforms and high cost of initial investment.



There are two main types of unified communications systems namely, on premise unified communications and hosted or cloud based unified communications. The adoption and acceptance of cloud computing coupled with the proliferation of unified communications is resulting in the growth of the hosted or cloud-based unified communications market. The main end user segments employing unified communications include governments, healthcare, enterprises, education and others, with enterprises accounting for the largest share.



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