Unified Communications: Simple, Shared, Mobile / ANDTEK's Web-Based Solution for Professional Corporate Communication

Bavaria, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- With its "Web-Client", ANDTEK GmbH has developed a real-time application server for corporate communications. This client integrates various web-based and mobile unified communications services such as directories, call lists, attendance information, etc. To use this unified communications platform, users require only the Cisco-based ANDTEK Server.



Total Communication—Everywhere



The "ANDTEK Web-Client" lets users communicate with each other anywhere and on different devices (PCs, mobile phones, tablets). With just a click, one can select individuals from contact lists and choose from various forms of communication (voice, video, instant messaging, etc.). Also, numbers can be forwarded or redirected.



The only technology needed for this communications platform is ANDTEK’s Cisco-based Server which can quickly and easily integrate multiple unified communications services into the client. The server gathers all the relevant information about each of the communication services and considerably simplifies many business processes.



Effectively Use Company Directories



The ANDTEK directory service allows efficient access to existing customer contacts and address lists, creating the conditions for successful business communication. Apart from sophisticated filtering and sorting options, the service offers a search service that can reliably find particular numbers. In addition to a more targeted approach for the caller, the service also offers real-time access to the latest company information.



The "ANDTEK Web-Client" can also integrate and optimize services for creating call and contact lists. This allows users to see both in-coming and out-going calls as well as calls received while on another conversation. Missed calls are displayed and automatically removed from the call list after calling back.



For text copy and pictures please visit http://www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



About ANDTEK GmbH

ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



Further Information

ANDTEK GmbH

Roland Russwurm

Am Soeldnermoos 17

85399 Hallbergmoos

phone: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 96 0

fax: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 676

press@andtek.com

www.andtek.com



Press Contact:

Fuchs Pressedienst und Partner, Journalisten PartG

Franz Xaver Fuchs

Narzissenstr. 3 b

86343 Koenigsbrunn

phone: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 36

fax: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 37

info@fuchs-pressedienst.de

www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=10748



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net