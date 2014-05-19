Fast Market Research recommends "Unified Threat Management Market - Global Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Unified Threat Management Market by Appliance (Hardware, Software, Virtual), Services, Managed UTM, Distribution Channel (Direct, VAR's, Distributors), Organization Size (SOHO, SMB, Enterprises) - Global Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Unified Threat Management (UTM) is defined as a solution that integrates multiple point security technologies into a single network appliance. These solutions are generally easy to use and are cost-effective, which in turn delivers high value to end users in terms of space and energy efficiency. These appliances are also used for streamlining of management processes, reducing administrative overhead, and in maintenance burden.
UTM market comprises mainly of appliances and services. Appliances include hardware, software and virtual. Hardware appliances accounts for the highest market share. On the other hand, software and virtual appliances are also expected to grow significantly. The services segment includes support and maintenance, and managed UTM as sub-segments. Out of this, support and maintenance accounts for the major market share.
Few high growth markets include:-
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- Small Offices Home Offices (SOHO): SOHO would rapidly adopt UTM solutions due to its extensive benefits such as low cost, ease of deployment, and configuration capabilities.
- Virtual Appliances: This market is anticipated to grow with extensive integration of appliances with the cloud.
- Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI): BFSI is one of the major end users of UTM solutions. Over the period of time, it is expected that BFSI would leverage the maximum benefits from UTM solutions.
- Distributors: The distributors hold a significant position in the UTM market. Distributors nearly control 65-70% of the whole market.
The key playing fields are virtual appliances in the UTM appliances market. Virtual appliances are widely adopted with integration of cloud and managed services. These appliances offer network security to virtual data centers. These appliances provide a complete web and email security solution that protects SMB's from new malware, malicious websites, phishing attacks, botnets, and other threats.
MarketsandMarkets expects that the BFSI vertical will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. However, there are few revenue pockets, namely government and utilities, healthcare, retail, and telecom and IT that will witness significant growth in this period.
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