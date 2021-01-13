Uniforms in Dubai Specializes in Making Affordable, High Quality, and Custom-Made Staff Uniforms

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Uniforms in Dubai enjoys being a leading uniform manufacturer and supplier in Dubai, UAE. Based on the values of honesty, trust, accountability, transparency, integrity, passion, teamwork and innovation, the company always manages to fulfil the requirements and exceed client expectations. As the top uniform manufacturing company in Dubai, Uniforms in Dubai works for a wide range of industries and clients. The company works with small and big corporations with less than ten and over 1000 employees with the same level of precision and professionalism.



Talking about Uniforms in Dubai in a recent interview, the company's spokesperson commented, "Uniforms of employees working for any organization or industry are important, as they reflect the company's brand identity. We at Uniforms in Dubai have a knack for manufacturing and supplying affordable, high-quality and custom-made staff uniforms for all industries. Our experienced tailors know their work well and specialize in fulfilling the requirements specified by clients. Our textile mills are carefully regulated for sartorial perfection. We ensure there is no compromise in fabric quality and that we take all measures to reduce the carbon footprints."



By delivering the results to clients at an affordable price, Uniforms in Dubai strives to build a positive customer sentiment with a significant loyalty retention rate. This has helped the company to be consistently competitive and relevant in the market. When producing uniforms, the company's focus remains on durability, consistency and longevity. The quality assurance team of Uniforms in Dubai continually monitors the production process to always maintain quality standards. Uniformsindubai.Com has a widespread presence across diverse industries, including, but not limited to, hospitality and real estate, military and law enforcement, healthcare and medical, aviation, F&B, restaurants and lounges.



The spokesperson added, "We are one of the most reputed and trusted F&B uniforms suppliers in Dubai. Our uniform designs are such that they bring confidence to the people who wear them and make them look stylish, comfortable and ready to succeed. Our uniforms come in different fabrics, such as synthetic fibres, wool mixed, cotton and linen mixed with silk. Our specialized mills weave all these fabrics on demand. When our team starts with the concept designing, it takes client needs, inspiration and the brand concept into consideration. As a result, we manufacture uniforms that bring out the best in the staff."



Uniforms in Dubai also specializes in printing artworks on the uniforms that it manufactures. The company has a sublimation printing and heat transfer facility, wherein high-quality screen printing and digital direct garment printing are done. Along with the uniform, the company also provides accessories, including belts, service badges, patches, 3D embodied caps, ties, suspenders and specialized shoes.



About Uniforms in Dubai

Uniforms in Dubai is reputed for manufacturing and supplying high-quality yet affordable uniforms for various industries. Those looking for chef uniforms for restaurants in Dubai can contact this company for a rewarding uniform purchasing experience.



