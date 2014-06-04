New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Unilever Group in Home Care (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Unilever was among the best-performing companies within the global home care top 10 in 2013, registering a strong 8% increase in retail value sales. The company benefits from a broad emerging market presence as well as dynamism in some of the most rapidly developing geographies such as India and China, and continued positive performance in key developed markets such as the UK.
Euromonitor International's Unilever Group in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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