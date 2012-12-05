Unilever Plant Manager Praises SMT for Best Hiring Practices

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. SMT supported Unilever with identifying best candidates to hire. According to Larry Gibson, Plant Manager, “I was introduced to SMT’s standard timing model in the early 90’s as a plant maintenance manager and used it as a very effective screening tool for hiring. In subsequent roles as plant manager I brought the tool in not only for hiring but also as a training tool for our TPM programs with great effect. Operators were able to see the interaction of cams, gears, drives and take this learning directly to improving their own maintenance and operation in my factories. We also had great success with your electrical testing module, again for both screening and training. I have used SMT for years and this company has great and proven products, training and techniques.”



SMT has experienced a significant increase in business as manufacturing organizations search for solutions to the skills shortage. “We understand the hiring process in industry. Our clients use our machines to lower the risk and cost of hiring,” said Richard Whouley, founder of SMT “Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to insure a quality, highly productive hiring decision in industrial settings. Our clients embrace our assessment machines and methodology due to the financial benefits and productivity enhancements delivered by identifying the most capable candidates and incumbents.” The assessment machines identify and quantify the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



SMT’s industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last four decades. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage.



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



