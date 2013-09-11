Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Unilife Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) concerning whether a series of statements by Unilife Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether Unilife Corp and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Unilife Corp reported that its Total Revenue declined from $11.42 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $5.52 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss for those respective time periods increased from $29.75 million to $52.30 million.



Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) declined from $7.42 per share in March 2010 to as $1.85 per share on May 9, 2013.



On May 9, 2013, Unilife Corp announced its financial results for ts fiscal year 2013 third quarter.



Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) jumped from $1.85 per share on May 9, 2013, to $3.76 per share on May 13, 2013, respectively $$3.94 per share on May 21, 2013.



Then on September 4, 2013, an article raised questions about Unilife Corp and its CEO. On September, 9, 2013, an ex-employee of Unilife Corp, the former Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Company alleging fraud and violations of the federal securities laws.



Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) closed at $3.10 per share on September 10, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com