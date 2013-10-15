Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) was announced concerning whether certain Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Unilife Corp reported that its Total Revenue declined from $11.42 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $5.52 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss for those respective time periods increased from $29.75 million to $52.30 million. Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) declined from $7.42 per share in March 2010 to as $1.85 per share on May 9, 2013.



On May 9, 2013, Unilife Corp announced its financial results for its fiscal year 2013 third quarter. Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) jumped from $1.85 per share on May 9, 2013, to $3.76 per share on May 13, 2013, respectively $$3.94 per share on May 21, 2013.



Then on September 4, 2013, an article raised questions about Unilife Corp and its CEO. On September, 9, 2013, an ex-employee of Unilife Corp, the former Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Company alleging fraud and violations of the federal securities laws.



On October 11, 2103, shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) closed at $3.30 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Unilife Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com