Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : With Top Companies ABB, Socomec, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, AEG Power Solutions B.V.

In Depth Analysis of the Market



Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the usage of UPS's (Uninterruptible Power Supply).



The key players examine the Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) market are:





- Schneider Electric,



- Eaton, Emerson Electric Co.,



- S&C Electric Company,



- ABB,



- Socomec,



- TOSHIBA CORPORATION,



- AEG Power Solutions B.V.,



- Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd.,



- SENDON INTERNATIONAL LTD.,



- Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.,



- Kstar New Energy,



- EAST,



- Delta Electronics Inc.,



- Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.,



- Guangdong Zhicheng Champion Group Co. Ltd.,



- JONCHAN Electrical Science & Technology Co.ltd,



- Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co. Ltd,



- BAYKEE BORN FOR POWER,



- Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.,



- Zhejiang Sanke Electric Co. Ltd.,



- China HongBao Electric Co. Ltd.,



- PowerMan, Active Power, and Beijing Dynamic Power Co.Ltd.





Market Definition: Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market



Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is an electronic device that is used for providing the power backup to the various electronic devices and appliances in case of any power failure. They are just used for providing the emergency power supply and cannot be used as the main power source for the supply and working of the various electrical appliances. They can only be used for the supply of power for a few minutes so that there is no harm to the devices.



Segmentation: Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market



Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market : By Capacity





- 1-20 KVA



- 1-50 KVA



- 1-100 KVA



- 1-200 KVA



- 1-500 KVA



- Above 500 KVA





Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market : By Application





- Telecommunication



- Data Center



- Medical



- Industrial



- Marine



- Others





Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market : By Product Type





- Off-Line/Standby



- Line-Interactive



- Online/Double-Conversion





Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market : By Geography





- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- South America



- Middle East and Africa





Key Development in the Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market:





- In August 2016, Schneider Electric announced the launch of UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) unit capable of handling harsh environments and rough & tough use. The product known as "Gator PXC", is meant for use in tough outdoor conditions such as outdoor industries and oil exploration sites.



- In May 2015, Emerson Electric Co. announced the launch of its transformer free UPS known as "Liebert 80-exl" (Uninterruptible Power Supply) unit around the region of Europe & Middle East and Africa. The new product offers higher performance levels and high levels of power for medium to large data centers.





Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market: Drivers





- Rapid urbanization and growth in the IT market is expected to act as a driver to the market growth



- Benefits associated with the usage of UPS such as damage limitation to the various electrical components & appliances, and saving of data on the servers they are applied to is also expected to drive the market growth





Uninterruptible Power Supply (Ups) Market : Restraints





- High installation costs and expensive maintenance associated with UPS is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



- Frequent replacement of batteries and updating the components and technology due to rapid growth of high powered equipment is expected to increase the costs and is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth





