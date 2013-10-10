Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Union Properties PJSC (UPP) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Union Properties PJSC (UPP) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Union Properties PJSC' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Union Properties PJSC (Union Properties) is a real estate service provider, based in the UAE. The company provides property investment, development, and management, and sale and renting of properties. In addition, it offers interior design, project management, facilities management, leisure, executive apartments operation, hospitality, and mechanical and electrical contracting services. It also develops racing tracks, theme parks, instant offices, and courtyard. Furthermore, the company acts as an intermediary between tenants, contractors and landlords. Moreover, it is also involved in the development of motor racing circuits, and provides district cooling services for air-conditioning. Union Properties is headquartered in Dubai, the UAE.



Companies Mentioned



Union Properties PJSC



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143565/union-properties-pjsc-upp-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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