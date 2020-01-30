Union Roofing Always Available for Emergency Roof Repair Services in South Jersey and Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Union Roofing, a provider of siding services in Philadelphia and beyond, is pleased to announce the company is always available for emergency roof repair services in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Bringing over three decades of experience to every job, its team has also recently advised on the importance of roof maintenance.



Many roofing systems require ongoing repairs and maintenance. If these repairs are ignored, it could lead to the roof's warranty being voided due to negligence. Certified roofing contractors such as Union Roofing help Philadelphia residents to avoid these problems by scheduling regular roof maintenance and repair appointments. The lifespan of a roof can be extended for several years with professional inspections and maintenance. For homeowners saving for a new roof, repairs can give them the necessary time to save for their new investment.



Another advantage of periodic roof maintenance and repairs is that the overall performance of the roof improves. It's not uncommon for even the smallest leak in a roof to escalate into a problem that can disrupt the structural integrity of an entire home. During the winter months, when the weather becomes more severe, it's crucial to be vigilant and address roofing problems as soon as they arise.



Finally, a well-maintained roof helps to keep the home sealed and insulated. This energy-efficient environment reduces heat loss on colder days and heat gain during warmer days. An efficient roofing system ultimately reduces heating and cooling requirements, lowering energy bills. Roof leaks can cost thousands of dollars in energy bills if they remain unidentified for long periods.



For more information, or to schedule emergency roof repairs, visit http://www.unionroofing.net/.



About Union Roofing

For over 36 years, Union Roofing has provided the Philadelphia and New Jersey region with quality roofing services. They supply homes and businesses with excellence on every single project. This reliable company strives to satisfy their customers and ensure that every project is held to a high standard.



For more information, visit http://www.unionroofing.net/.