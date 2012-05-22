Union Roofing Announces Discounts on Window Installation Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Union Roofing provides roofing services in Philadelphia its residents can trust. Union Roofing promises that their roof installation is guaranteed to suit the needs of the client for over a decade. They offer customers affordable services no matter how large or small the account, a commitment to excellence, and a genuine care for the thoughts and feelings of their clients. “A customer’s happiness is our priority,” said their PR officer. He further added, “Ultimately, we take great pride in the quality of our roofing contractor services, business practices, and superior customer service. We also have an unsurpassed safety record making sure we always use a safety harnesses on every job to ensure our workers are safe on the job.”



Union Roofing also deals in the installation of windows and their repairs. A window is essentially a translucent opening in a wall or door that allows the passage of light, and if not closed or sealed, air and sound. More times than not, windows often come with screens to protect the house from debris; keeping out pests such as bugs, and occasionally stray birds that happen to fly into the glass thinking they have the right of way. Homes often have windows that are usually glazed or covered in some other transparent material such as float glass. Windows are also held in place by frames, which prevent them from collapsing in under the pressure of the buildings framework. Many glazed windows may be opened to allow ventilation or be closed to exclude inclement weather.



At Union Roofing, they take extreme care when it comes to the installation of any client’s new window, or the repair of an existing one. Windows can also offer an aestheticism to the home, and they realize that in order to make their customers happy, they must not only consider a durable product for the prospective customer, but they must also cater to his or her artistic needs. As with the maintenance and installation of all their products, the customer’s thought on the company’s endeavor to supply the client with a good product, and in this case, new windows, always comes first.



About Union Roofing

Union Roofing is a Philadelphia & New Jersey based roofing company with experience in providing professional and quality service to each and every one of its clients. If it just so happens that a person needs a roofing company with various services, he or she can be sure that Union Roofing will meet his or her needs.



With so many roofing companies in Philadelphia, one would wonder why he or she should choose Union Roofing. Well, the answer is simple, because the customers happiness is their top priority!



To learn more about Union Roofing, visit http://www.unionroofing.net/ or call 215-464-6425 for more information about their roofing services and other services they provide.