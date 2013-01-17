Union Roofing Is Now Offering Commercial Roofing in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The quality of a roof is important to maintain because without a roof there can be no home. Also, commercial businesses need to maintain their roofs in order to ensure that employees will be able to resume their daily operations. For this reason, Union Roofing is pleased to announce that they are now offering commercial roofing in Philadelphia.



Union Roofing’s commercial roofing contractors can provide new construction roofing to re-roofs, as well as all types of roofing repairs to a commercial property including concrete tile, shingles, metal roof products, and more. As a provider of residential roofing services in Philadelphia for over twenty years, Union Roofing is proud to take on any job no matter what size or scope. They have the experience a company should have in order to make sure that a commercial roof is constructed properly.



A roof is a building’s most vital structural component. Without a good roof, everything in the building would be left to suffer the wrath of the elements. A recent reviewer on YP.com had this to say about the services provided by Union Roofing after Hurricane Sandy, “I have recently had a home inspection (right after hurricane Sandy- no surprise on timing there) and needed some immediate repairs to be corrected in a short time- I contacted multiple roofing companies to help assist me with this problem. Union Roofing was the first to answer, the first to actually CARE about my concern and got to me and corrected my issue before any other company has responded. I am absolutely grateful and thankful to Frank Jr. who has helped in a big way. Any future repairs or roofing needs for my home or business will only require 1 phone call from now on. Union Roofing receives a 5 STAR rating in my book!”



Today’s choices for roofing include a number of different materials, and a customer service representative from Union Roofing will be glad to go over all of the options available, and will also send out a contractor in order to give any commercial property in Philadelphia a free estimate of their services. The span of any roofs lifetime can be determined by a variety of factors, but if the roofing contractor is unable to install it correctly, chances are that the roof will not last as long as it should. To hear more Union Roofing’s commercial roofing services now available in Philadelphia please visit http://www.unionroofing.net.



About Union Roofing

Union Roofing is able to create beautiful, durable, and functional roofs. To schedule an estimate for the repair of roof, or the installation of a new one, please call them today for a free estimate.