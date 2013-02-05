Union Roofing Is Now Offering Window Installation and Repair Services in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- As a certified and vetted Philadelphia roofing services company, Union Roofing has recently decided to expand their traditional roofing services to now include the repair and installation of any windows for a home or business located in Philadelphia, PA. Even though the weather is cold in Philadelphia right now, there is no other time than now to get new windows, or old ones repaired. In fact, the professionals at Union Roofing stress to all those looking to get their windows fixed, that no time is a bad time. Once they are fixed, home or business energy costs will go down, because faulty windows in the winter lets cold air in increasing how much the heater needs to work. Furthermore, if new windows are not fixed during the summer, the structure may be incapable of maintaining the cool air provided by the air conditioner.



A Philadelphia roofer since 1981, Union roofing will take all of the proper precautions necessary in order to ensure that window repair or installation is done precisely the way it should be. With their prep work finished before the previous window is removed, this will minimize the time the previous window is out of the home. The out time for the window will be no more than five to ten minutes, and the company’s technicians will make sure that after it has been fitted that there are no drafts coming through every angle and edge of the window.



Window installation done by this Phila roofing company will be performed with one window installer outside and one inside to prevent tracking in any mud or snow to the home or business. If it just so happens that there is a significant amount of debris and dirt brought into the home, their installers will do the cleanup work to make the home as clean as it was before they arrived. Because this company respects their clients and their home, Union Roofing’s window installation and repair process is quiet. With minimal disruption exhibited during the entire process, any home or office building will be able to go about its daily activities without any trouble. To hear more about the company’s window installation and repair services now available, give them a call at 215-464-6425, or visit them on the web at http://www.unionroofing.net.



About Union Roofing

Union Roofing is capable of to creating beautiful, durable, and functional roofs. To schedule an estimate for repairs, or the installation of a new roof, please call them today for a free estimate.