Union Roofing Now Installing Rubber Roofs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Union Roofing is pleased to announce that they are now offering the installation of rubber roofs. Rubber roofing materials can come as shingles or in a roll, making it easy to choose the right product for the desired roof.



Rubber rolls are more effective for commercial flat roofs and rubber shingles are more appropriate for residential sloped roofs. Rubber shingles come in a large variety of colors and textures, often mimicking slate or tile roofs. Rubber shingles are an eco-friendly alternative to other roofing materials as they are made from recycled materials including tires, saw dust, slate dust, and plastic bags. They tend to cost more than traditional asphalt shingles, but they have a life span of almost twice as long. For example, the typical asphalt shingle roof can last between 15 to 20 years and a rubber roof can last from 30 to 50 years. In fact, there are some rubber roofing products that come with a lifetime warranty. Even though the initial cost may be higher than asphalt, the homeowners are sure to make up the difference over the lifespan of the product.



Before choosing a roofing product for the home, it’s important to consult with a roofing contractor. The best roofing product for the home can be very dependent on location, roof slopes, and climate. Union Roofing also offers installation and repair of a variety of roofing materials including slate, tile, rubber, asphalt, and metal. They offer services on flat roofs, chimneys, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and downspouts. Union Roofing is fully licensed, certified, and insured for all residential and commercial roofs. Call today for a free estimate and feel confident, as they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency repairs.



About Union Roofing

The Philadelphia and New Jersey based roofing company is proud to provide home and commercial property owners quality services on every single project. Union Roofing makes it their goal to meet every client’s requirements and satisfaction whether it is repairs or installations for every residential and commercial need.



For more information, please visit http://www.unionroofing.net/.