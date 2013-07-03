Union Roofing Now Offering EPDM Roofing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The professionals at Union Roofing have been proudly offering roofing in Philadelphia for over thirty years. Union Roofing serves both residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Whether it is a new roof installation or an upgrade, Union Roofing has the experience to handle the job. Union Roofing offers a wide range of services, including: new roof installation, repairs, chimney service, siding, windows installation, door installation, gutter installation, gutter cleaning, emergency service, and much more. Now, Union Roofing is offering EPDM roofing for their commercial customers.



Not everyone is familiar with EPDM roofs. However, EPDM roofing has been around for about forty years. Furthermore, EPDM has proven to be an extremely durable and cost-effective roofing material. EPDM is an acronym for ethylene propylene diene terpolymer. EPDM is essentially a rubber roofing material that has been used primarily for low-slope roofs. Commercial customers find EPDM roofs to be very appealing for many different reasons. EPDM roofs have proven to be highly resistant to many weather conditions, including: extreme heat, UV rays, hail, high-speed winds, and more.



EPDM roofs were first introduced in the 1970’s and many of those roofs are still in good standing today. Advances in technology have allowed EPDM roofs to become more than just a durable material. In fact, EPDM can be highly energy efficient. White EPDM is an extremely reflective surface type and is often ENERGY STAR approved. EPDM is also a material of high emissivity. Therefore, EPDM generally allows a greater deal of heat to be reflected away from a property. The high emissivity of EPDM roofs will allow properties to cool down much quicker than those with other roofing types. As a seasoned roofer in Philadelphia, Union Roofing is happy to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of EPDM roofing with all of their commercial customers.



About Union Roofing

Union Roofing makes it their goal to meet every client's requirements and satisfaction whether it is repairs or installations for every residential and commercial need.



