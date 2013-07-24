Union Roofing Now Offering TPO Roofing from 3 Manufacturers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Union Roofing has been doing roofing in Philadelphia since 1981. With over thirty years of experience as a roofer in Philadelphia, the professionals at Union Roofing have learned a lot. Whether a residential customer is looking to install a new porch roof or a commercial customer needs an entire new roofing system, Union Roofing gets the job done right. Over the years, roofing materials have changed. Advancements in technology and changes in the economy have lead to a wide variety of available roofing materials. Depending on the unique needs of a customer, Union Roofing will help decide which materials would be most appropriate. Now, Union Roofing is offering TPO roofing from three different manufacturers.



TPO, or Thermoplastic Polyolefin, is a synthetic rubber material predominantly used in the commercial roofing industry. TPO has been around for quite some time now. However, in terms of roofing materials, TPO is a relatively new material. There are a number of advantages involved with installing a TPO roofing system. One of the strongest aspects of TPO is that it doesn’t require glue, tape, or an adhesive to be seamed together. TPO roofing can be fused together, creating a much stronger material. Customers can choose from a variety of color options with TPO roofing. However, the traditional white TPO roofing systems have proven to be extremely energy efficient.



Most customers make base decisions around cost and quality. With a reflective, white, TPO roof, customers are certainly getting a quality product that will save money year after year. TPO roofs gained popularity in the south, where they demonstrated large energy savings. Now, that trend has picked up across the entire country. Union Roofing is currently installing and upgrading TPO roofs utilizing high-quality materials from Carlisle, GAF, and Firestone. As always, Union Roofing is happy to discuss the full advantages of a TPO roofing system or any other roofing material. Therefore, those who are interested in hearing more about this roofing material and its many benefits can either visit their website or give Union Roofing a call today for more information.



About Union Roofing

