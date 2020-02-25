Union Roofing Outlines Advantages of Replacing a Home's Exterior Siding

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- As siding contractors servicing Montgomery County and the surrounding communities, Union Roofing understands that siding is one of the most critical aspects of the home as it determines the style and design of a house's exterior. After being exposed to the elements, it can become worse for wear and diminish a property's overall value. When homeowners consider solutions, they should be familiar with the array of benefits that come with new siding installation.



First and foremost, upgraded siding boosts a home's curb appeal by allowing the residence to look new and clean again. Depending on the material, new siding can help restore the original aesthetic of an older, historic-looking home. On the flip side, this opportunity lets homeowners change the color of their house or add visually pleasing architectural details if they are ready to change up the entire facade. This "facelift" not only functions as a source of pride for the homeowners but leaves a lasting impression on guests and passersby.



Lots of homes have structural damage invisible to the naked eye, which may be caused by rainwater leaking near the window and causing cracks in the drywall and deteriorated studs. A siding professional will be able to carry out the necessary restorations to help homeowners avoid costly repairs months or years down the road. As a result of fortified siding, energy costs on the property can reduce as a result of the added insulation to the exterior walls. Blown-in insulation for the wall cavities can increase the residence's R-10 insulating value. It may also be ideal to utilize house wrap, which prevents moisture or wind from penetrating the walls, affecting not only homeowners' wallets, but their comfort as well.



While siding installation certainly comes at a cost, it's a genuine investment that boosts property value that can pay off if homeowners plan to sell. Individuals interested in learning more about this company's siding materials or emergency roof repair near South Jersey are encouraged to contact Union Roofing today.



About Union Roofing

For over 36 years, Union Roofing has provided the Philadelphia and New Jersey region with quality roofing services. They supply homes and businesses with excellence on every single project. This reliable company strives to satisfy their customers and ensure that every project is held to a high standard.



For more information, visit http://www.unionroofing.net/.