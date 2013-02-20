Union Square Dental Introduces Their All-New Quality Dental Plan for the Residents of California

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Union Square Dental, a leading dental care center in San Francisco, announces their Quality Dental Plan for all Californian families. The center run by Mahsa Hakim and Nazanin Hakim is a state-of-the-art dental clinic equipped with all the latest equipment to provide useful dental care services to all their patients coming to their clinic. The clinic announces their new dental plan with an objective of extending their quality dental care to more families, particularly those which find the dental care programs so unaffordable, in general.



While talking about the new dental plan, Mahsa Hakim reveals, “It’s our simple effort to make dental care more affordable and thus allowing more and more people to maintain their dental health or oral hygiene. Union Square Dental is committed to offer top quality dental care service to everyone who visits our clinic.” According to Masha, “Patients can take advantage of our plan and we guarantee them the best possible services without any wait time.” This dental clinic assures of immediate attention and it’s particularly beneficial for all those who need immediate treatment to get relief from their painful situation.



One of the patients visiting Union Square Dental center in San Francisco reveals, “Toothache is always unbearable, you know. But now, Dr. Nazanin Hakim has given me a permanent relief from my painful situation. Earlier, I used to have severe toothache, at least twice a week. I am fine now and now I can start relishing my favorite dark chocolates as well. Oh, I’ll enjoy my days of freedom from the dental problems.”



Nazanin Hakim maintains that at their clinic, their approach is always to get their patients a permanent solution from their all kinds of dental problems. Both the dentists believe in dental practices that are focused on ensuring ultimate care and cure to the patients visiting them for their tooth related problems. One can check everything about Union Square Dental and the Quality Dental Plan introduced by them by visiting their website http://www.unionsquaredental.com.



About Union Square Dental

Union Square Dental clinic is run by two experienced dentists Mahsa Hakim and Nazanin Hakim and is located in downtown San Francisco. Both the dentists are passionate about quality dentistry and the artistry skills that can change a person's smile, and even their life. They offer their patients the exceptional dental care, relaxing environment, patient education and preventive dentistry services by employing the latest dental technology and cosmetic dentistry procedures.



