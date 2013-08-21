Union Square Dental Practice Aims to Make People More Aware About Oral Health and Has a Mission to Set Their Patrons' Teeth Right and Bright

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- A dental clinic, Union Square Dental Practice, with the most advanced equipment and tools to take care of patrons’ teeth has come to the fore lately. It is run by a team of 2 dentists, Mahsa Hakim, DDS and Nazanin Hakim, DDS in downtown San Francisco. They run a Patient-Focused Office wherein not only do they treat their patients but they also educate them and make them aware about various dental issues and their solutions.



The most modern and up to date systems and technologies are used in the dental clinic such as Soft Tissue Zap Laser, Diagnodent Dental Caries Diagnostic Machine, Air Abrasion Hand Piece, Schick Digital X-Rays, Patient Education Software, Zoom Teeth Whitening, Invisalign invisible braces, Nitrous Oxide Relaxing Gas, PracticeWorks Management System and Intraoral camera. Cosmetic procedures that make teeth appear better such as veneering, whitening, implants and invisalign are also offered here.



Union Square Dental Practice employs patient management software and keeps a personal touch with their patients by communicating with them via email and sms. The clinic is conscious about pollution of the local water ways and has thus installed a special dry vacuum filtration system that enables the environmentally sound disposal of old mercury fillings.



In lieu of traditional x-rays for tooth imaging, patients at the Union Square Dental Practice are exposed to 90 percent less radiation through digital imaging technology which renders the needs for the chemicals that process x-rays, useless. The clinic also offers mercury-free restorations and pediatric dentistry. Lumineers are provided by the dental clinic as well. They are basically contact lens-thin and are placed over existing teeth without having the patients go through the hassle of removing painful tooth structure unlike traditional veneers. It is a permanent, pain free cosmetic solution for stained, chipped, discolored or misaligned teeth.



The dentist clinic also has a Quality Dental Plan in place and on offer for patients who cannot afford the full cost of the whole dental procedure at one time. It is basically a dental savings plan to help promote good dental health wherein patients get immediate treatment without any waiting periods.



About Union Square Dental Practice

Union Square Dental Practice specializes in offering dental treatment for children and young adolescents as well. The atmosphere inside the clinic is child friendly and calming so that they are at utmost ease. They also provide examinations and teeth cleaning for infants and will keep a tab on their dentistry needs as they grow and their bodies change. The clinic provides important information to parents as to how to properly care for their ward’s teeth and also makes formal recommendations about how to achieve overall dental well being.



Media Contact:-

Name:- Union Square Dental Practice

Phone Number:- (415) 693-9139

Address: 450 Sutter Street, Suite 1326

San Francisco, CA 94108

Email ID:- Info@UnionSquareDental.com