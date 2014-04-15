Union Square Dental Practice Now Catering to the Growing Cosmetic Dentistry Needs of Growing Startups in the Silicon Valley

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The Silicon Valley continues to be a popular place for new startups, both in the technology and non-technology sectors. Union Square Dental Practice recognizes the needs of startup entrepreneurs and their employees to have quality dental care, and is responding to the growing cosmetic dentistry needs of startups in the San Francisco Bay area. The San Francisco Bay area is welcoming well-educated individuals in droves, and the dentist office is a patient-focused facility servicing the needs of San Franciscans with teeth whitening, dental implants, Invisalign treatment, and other cosmetic dentistry services.



In addition to cosmetic dentistry, the dental practice is equipped to deal with general dentistry needs, orthodontic needs, pediatric patients, and more. They pride themselves on being respectful, fun and understanding of the individuals of San Francisco Bay area and Silicon Valley. The professionals at Union Square Dental are ready to cater to any dental needs of these seasoned entrepreneurs and their families. The Union Square Dental experience encompasses a “patient first, teeth second” policy. The dentists and their assistants are ready to listen to any of the patients' concerns, questions and needs. A beautiful and healthy smile is the end result, and Union Square Dental's professionals have helped hundreds get gleaming magazine-ready teeth. Whether they're in for a root canal or a simple exam, each patient is welcomed warmly to the practice and treated well. The firm's consultations let a patient see the staff and the full range of services it offers, taking care to make sure the individual is comfortable in the gentle dental environment. With their calming and gentle touch, Union Square Dental's dentistry staff helps children become accustomed to dental procedures. Their goal is to establish a life-long habit of visiting the dentist and practicing good dental hygiene throughout adulthood. Union Square Dental is proud to welcome all members of Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay area for dental procedures, cosmetic dentistry and other services.



About Union Square Dental Practice

Union Square Dental Practice is a dedicated dental office in the downtown San Francisco area. Their services include cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, veneers, Invisalign invisible braces, dental implants, endodontics, and more. Union Square Dental takes care to give each patient the individual attention they deserve.



Contact Details



Dental Practice Name:

Union Square Dental Practice



Email Address:

info@unionsquaredental.com



Dental Practice Address:

450 Sutter Street, Suite 1326

San Francisco, CA 94108



Phone:

(415) 693-9139