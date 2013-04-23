Union Square Dental Practice Offering Teeth Cleaning Services for Start-Ups Throughout the Bay Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Union Square Dental Practice of San Francisco just announced a creative way to get the attention of founders and employees who work at the many start-up companies throughout the Bay area. The practice is now marketing itself as the dentist of choice for start-up employees who need expert teeth cleaning. Union Square Dental Practice is the leading dental office in San Francisco and the practice is known for its quality procedures and friendly environment. The start-ups that dot the city and surrounding Silicon Valley are filled with transient people who are new to the area and have not yet established relationships with health care providers. By reaching out to this specific group of people Union Square Dental Practice is once again setting itself apart from other dental offices and reminding the city who so many chose this practice for their dental needs.



Doctors Mahsa and Nazanin Hakim lead the team of dental professionals at Union Square Dental Practice and both are graduates of the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. Mahsa and Nazanin Hakim have developed a practice that not only offers exceptional dental care but that offers a relaxing environment and the latest dental technology. Perhaps the one thing that gets noticed most by patients is the attention to education. Both dentists spend a great deal of time with each patient educating them on the procedures being performed and what they can expect the end result to be. Many clients leave wondering if they were really at a dentist office and all leave with a big, and improved smile on their face. One recent patient gushed, “Mahsa explained what she was doing to me every step of the way; she also thoroughly explained my dental care options, providing me with short and long-term plans. She is the first dentist I've found on my own and feel so fortunate. "



Union Square Dental Practice specializes in general and pediatric dentistry and offers the latest in cosmetic dental procedures including veneers, whitening, implants and Invisalign invisible braces. The practice also offers a unique and innovative dental savings plan that lets clients avoid costly insurance premiums and that promotes good dental health. For the employees at the man area start-ups, the practice is a perfect fit. In fact the practice is run in the same way as many of the start-up companies they work for, with an open and friendly environment, excellent communication and a leadership team infused with the entrepreneurial spirit. Start-up owners and employees will feel right at home at Union Square Dental Practice.



Union Square Dental is a leading dental practice in San Francisco. Union Square dental offers general dentistry as well as cosmetic dentistry services to residents of San Francisco Bay Area.



