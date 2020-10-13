Unionwell, Leading China Micro Switch Company with over 25 Years of Experience in Custom Switches

Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Unionwell, the leading China Micro Switch Company is pleased to present a range of micro switches for various applications. Micro switches are common devices which are mostly seen in household appliances, industrial equipment, electronics and many more applications. They can also be seen as leveling devices in the vending machines; used as safety switches in elevators; and as paper jam detectors in copiers. Unionwell has been offer custom built switches for over 2 decades now. They can design all types of switches including the very sensitive ones to measure the air flow or gases in the flow meters. Some of the most popular switch designs offered here are rocker switches, slide switches, door switches, detector switches, encoder switches, change limit switches, mechanical keyboard switches, pressure switches, rotary switches and touch switches.



Unionwell is known for their customized solutions especially for the automotive, home appliances and other industries. From basic micro switches to waterproof micro switches, miniature micro switches to automotive micro switches, the company offers various types of switches as per their client needs and requirements. They also specialize in production of micro switches and modules. The team here consists of experienced technical engineers with over 20 years of creative R&D experience in automation and microelectronics. They design and create bespoke switches for various applications. The company also has an efficient switch testing system where each and every product gets 100% tested for quality before getting packed.



To know more about the leading China micro switch company visit https://www.unionwellspain.com/aboutus.html and to browse for micro switches visit https://www.unionwellspain.com/products.html



About Unionwellspain.com

Huizhou Unionwell based in South China is a top-level microswitch manufacturer in China with over 25 years of experience in the industry. All the switches have UL, ENEC, EK, CQC approvals. The switches are manufactured for use in electronic instruments, automotive electronics, power tools, household appliances, etc.



Media Contact

James Yuan – Huizhou Unionwell Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: Huizhou, China

Phone: +86-18169936698

Email: Info@unionwells.com

Website: https://www.unionwellspain.com