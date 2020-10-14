Unionwell, Renowned China Micro Switch Company Offering Innovative Products

Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Unionwell, a well-known China Micro Switch Company offers innovative products that don't just match the imagination but also conform to several factors that define quality micro switches. With an extensive product range and wholesale distribution, the company caters to the varied needs of their clients from around the world. From snap action to toggling, limit action to pressure switches, airflow sensors to speed, the company offers products that are backed by superior technology to cater to specific needs of the industry. The impressive product line is only one aspect. The team also brings together 20 years of engineering expertise as well their value added competences; thereby making it one of the most sought out companies in this area of proficiency.



The micro switches features here meet an extensive array of complex and simple applications. However, the custom-engineered products are made to offer durability, enhanced precision and ruggedness for a particular industry or application such as the automobile industry, appliance industry, industrial equipment, etc. Unionwell is a full-service manufacturer and one-stop distributor of premier grade micro switches. With their outstanding gold standard product categories, the company offers micro switch design and construction as per their client needs. The site offers some useful information on different types of micro switches manufactured here along with their usages and applications.



To know more about the leading China micro switch company visit https://www.unionwellvietnam.com/aboutus.html and to browse for micro switches visit https://www.unionwellvietnam.com/products.html



About https://www.unionwellvietnam.com/

Huizhou Unionwell based in South China is a top-level microswitch manufacturer in China with over 25 years of experience in the industry. All the switches have UL, ENEC, EK, CQC approvals. The switches are manufactured for use in electronic instruments, automotive electronics, power tools, household appliances, etc.



