Unionwells.com, China's Micro Switch Supplier Offering Top Notch Products

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Unionwell, the top notch China micro switch supplier and manufacturer is pleased to announce the latest product releases in their micro switch, rocker switch and limit switch categories. Micro Switches are most commonly used in electric ovens, dishwashers, hot water faucets, ice makers, etc. The company specializes in the water proof micro switches which can be used in charging piles, lawn mowers, coffee machines, etc. Their automatic micro switches are extremely popular in applications such as automotive door locks, charge guns, shifters, automotive inverters, etc. The other interesting product category is their miniature micro switches which can be seen in push rod motors, smart vacuum cleaners and gas stoves.



The comfort of micro switches cannot be compared with any other. There are approximately 19 kinds of micro switches currently used in various applications. They come in various shapes and sizes including the super tiny sizes which can be found in both industrial and consumer products. With over 25 years of experience manufacturing custom switches, Unionwell has a strong R&D team and has reached 80% of automated production level. The company provides customized solutions for high-end customers and brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Geely, BMW, etc. and industries such as automotive, electric tools, electronic instruments, medical and home appliances. All the products are designed, manufactured and tested in their in-house china micro switch factory spanning over 22,000 square meters with the help of technologically advanced, state-of-the-art equipment.



To know more visit https://www.unionwells.com/



About https://www.unionwells.com

Unionwell is a micro switch manufacturer in China. Based at Huizhou, the company creates, manufactures and supplies cost-effective micro switches, modules and other precise electronic components. With a total of 300 million pieces in annual output, each and every product is fully tested and complied.



Media Contact

Unionwell

532, Office Building, Huizhou Industrial Transfer Industrial Park,

Longmen, Huizhou City, Guangdong,China

Email: info@unionwells.com

Website: https://www.unionwells.com