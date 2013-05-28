UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) shares over potential securities laws violations by UniPixel Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) concerning whether a series of statements by UniPixel Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



UniPixel Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $0.24 million in 2010 to $0.20 million in 2011 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $3.82 million to $8.57 million.



On December 7, 2012, UniPixel Inc announced that UniPixel Inc and a Major PC Maker entered into a Multi-Million Dollar preferred price and capacity license agreement to introduce products with uniBoss-based touch screens.



On April 16, 2013, UniPixel Inc announced that it entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Eastman Kodak Company to produce next-generation touch sensors based on our UniBoss™ multi-touch sensor film.



Shares of UniPixel Inc grew from $8.26 per share on December 6, 2012 to as high as $38.70 per share on April 26, 2013.



Then on May 11, 2013, a media report was published questioning Uni-Pixel’s prospects. Among other things, the article said that UniPixel Inc is entering a crowded field and aiming to compete against far more experienced producers.



Then On May 20, 2013, UniPixel Inc said that its PC partner recently reported delays with associated operating system software.



UniPixel Inc said that given its understanding of the pc makers updated timeline, its expectations for products utilizing UniBoss touch sensors to be on the shelves has been shifted from the third quarter into the fourth quarter of this year.



Shares of UniPixel Inc declined from $36.88 per share on May 16, 2013 to $22.32 per share on May 21, 2013.



On May 24, 2013, NASDAQ:UNXL shares closed at $2.394 per share.



Those who purchased shares of UniPixel Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



