Unique Alternative Cooking and Lifestyle Book Seeks Releases Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo.com

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Aline Fiuza, professionally trained chef, holistic medicine expert and nutritionist, has announced the launch of her unique crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com for her book Look Good, Feel Good, Be Good.



The campaign was unveiled October 1, 2013, and will continue on until November 10, 2013. Fiuza hopes to raise $10,000 to bring her revolutionary cookbook and nutrition ideas to the world.



Aline Fiuza believes that food and soul are connected together. Food not only tastes good, but it can help the body heal. Her plant-based cookbook shows readers how their body responds to the foods they eat and how the mind can either help or hinder a healthy body. Fiuza recognizes the importance of a healthy, well-balanced diet. Her cookbook goes beyond recipes and showing readers how to connect with their high Self. This book takes a holistic approach to mind, body and soul by teaching readers how to appreciate their body’s unique qualities and understand their own constitution. She inspires readers to listen what their bodies have been telling them for years, so that body and soul can finally unite for a healthy future.



“I myself dealt with an ulcer for over 10 years,” states author Aline Fiuza. “I thought it was something I would have to live with the rest of my life, until I discovered that my body and mind were not working as one. I revamped how I saw food, the type of foods I ate, and I learned to tune-into what my body needed by calming the mind. Thousands of people struggle with food, weight loss and finding balance. It is my hope to fix these concerns with my book.”



Contributions from this campaign will go toward ingredients, generating recipe items and having items professionally styled and photographed. Additional funds will go toward publishing and marketing the book and bringing it to the public.



Contributors have a few contribution levels to choose from ranging from $10 to $2,000 and perks are included. Higher-level contributors will receive a one-on-one lifestyle training session that will last up to five days, while lower-level contributors can receive free recipes, a copy of the book, and a one-hour consultation.



About Aline Fiuza

Aline Fiuza was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since then she has lived in Australia on the Gold Coast and has dedicated her life to learning about food and healthy living. As a professional chef and Ayurveda practitioner, Aline has created a better understanding of food and how food can contribute to not only a healthy body, but a happier body. Learn more about Aline’s mission by visiting her crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com or by following this campaign on Facebook.